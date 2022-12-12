No Bail For Maharashtra Ex Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Only a few moments after the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Maharashtra's former Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh today, accused in a corruption and abuse of power case filed by the CBI, it was stayed for 10 days as the national agency decided that it will go to the Supreme Court.

Anil Deshmukh, 71, had appealed for bail in the case as soon as the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 4,2022, in a money laundering case which was registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), however, a special court immediately rejected his application.

The former state Minister was arrested on November 2, 2021, and has been in judicial custody since then. During his custody he was also admitted to a private hospital in October,2022, for coronary angiography.

In March 2021, senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh had claimed that Mr Deshmukh, the then Home Minister of the state of Maharashtra, had set a target for police officers to collect ₹ 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the state's capital.

The ED, which is investigating the finances of the case, claimed that while serving as the state Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh through a police officer Sachin Waze collected ₹ 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

A special court in Mumbai earlier had granted bail to dismissed Sachin Waze in the case of his involvement with Mr Deshmukh's money laundering case.

Mr Waze, however, was not released from jail as he is an accused in other cases including the bomb scare incident near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Sanjay Raut, senior leader of the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction, has also claimed that he saw Anil Deshmukh in jail, who wasn't in good health conditions