No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple premises during Operation Sindoor, says Army

Amritsar: The Indian Army on Tuesday categorically stated that no air defence guns or related resources were deployed within the premises of the Golden Temple during Operation Sindoor, amid rising speculation over reported military activity at the sacred Sikh shrine.

“Some media reports are circulating with respect to deployment of AD guns in the Golden Temple,” read a statement issued by the Army. “It is clarified that NO AD guns or any other AD resource was deployed within the premises of Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar (Golden Temple).”

The clarification came following reports suggesting that the management of the Golden Temple had permitted the Army to position air defence systems inside the shrine complex to counter potential threats from Pakistan.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the highest religious authority of the Sikh community, also dismissed the reports. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami stated, “No permission was given to the Indian Army to deploy any air defence guns.” He explained that the administration had contacted them only regarding a temporary blackout of lights due to increased tensions on the border, and the committee had cooperated while safeguarding religious practices.

“There was no contact from any Army official regarding the installation of air defence guns at Sri Harmandar Sahib,” Dhami said, adding that all religious services continued as per custom.

Additional head priest Giani Amarjeet Singh also rejected the claim, calling it “shockingly untrue.” He stated that no such military activity occurred and there was no deviation from religious protocols during the period of heightened alert.

Head Granthi Giani Raghbir Singh, who was abroad during Operation Sindoor, confirmed that he had received no information indicating any deployment of weaponry inside the shrine.

Singh clarified that while exterior and upper lights of the complex were turned off as per the city-wide blackout order, areas where religious observances were being conducted remained illuminated. “The sanctity of Sri Darbar Sahib was maintained with full responsibility,” he said.

Dhami noted that devotees continued to visit and engage in voluntary service throughout, and had there been any such deployment, the public would have become aware. “The Sangat was present in large numbers. Nothing of the sort took place,” he said.

He further urged the government to provide an official clarification, saying that misinformation about a central religious site is unacceptable.