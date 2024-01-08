NMC streamlines PG medical admissions: Online counselling, transparent fee structure, and more

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced major changes to postgraduate medical admissions in India through the new “Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.” These changes aim to increase transparency, simplify the process, and improve training for students.

According to new regulations, all rounds of counselling for all PG seats will be conducted online through state or central authorities. No college will be able to admit students directly.

Colleges must declare fees for each course upfront before entering them into the online “seat matrix.” This eliminates hidden costs and empowers students to make informed decisions. Failure to do so will disqualify the seat from the pool.

Admissions will be based solely on the merit list of respective entrance exams, ensuring equal opportunity for all students across India.

“To promote objectivity and international standards, the NMC is introducing formative assessments and option of multiple-choice questions in university examinations,” Dr Vijay Oza, president of Post-Graduate Medical Education Board of the NMC said.

To boost healthcare services at the grassroots, the District Residency Programme (DRP) now allows training in functional public hospitals with at least 50 beds, compared to the previous requirement of 100. This opens up more training opportunities for students.

According to the new regulations, once a medical college is granted permission to start PG courses or seats, the course will be treated as recognised for the purpose of registration of qualification for students.

“This will solve many difficulties faced by students to register their degree after passing postgraduate examinations,” Dr Oza said.

Undergraduate colleges can now start PG courses from the third year for clinical specialties, providing students with earlier access to specialised training. Previously it was from the fourth year in clinical specialties.

Government-owned non-teaching hospitals can now offer PG courses even without affiliated undergraduate colleges, expanding access to postgraduate education.

A minimum standard document will define infrastructure, faculty, and clinical material requirements for PG institutions.

All students will undergo mandatory training in research methodology, ethics, and cardiac life support, enhancing their overall skillset.

To ensure proper implementation, the regulations include penalties like fines, reduced admissions, or even suspension of admissions for non-compliant institutions.

These comprehensive reforms aim to streamline PG medical admissions, enhance transparency, and improve training opportunities for students, ultimately strengthening the healthcare system at all levels.