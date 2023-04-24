Nitish Kumar to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Monday afternoon, sources said.

Nitish Kumar will meet Mamata Banerjee around 2 pm at state secretariat 'Nabanna', they said.

The two leaders will be holding a closed-door meeting to strategise on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, they added.

Mamata Banerjee held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik last month.

In a bid to unite the opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi earlier this month.