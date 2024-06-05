Nitish Kumar holds key as NDA and INDIA coalition seek majority

New Delhi: With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections resulting in no clear two-thirds majority for the BJP, both the NDA and the INDIA coalition are set to hold crucial meetings today to secure the necessary numbers to form the government.

The BJP-led NDA secured 294 seats in the 543-member Parliament, surpassing the magic figure of 272 by 22 seats. Meanwhile, the INDIA Opposition bloc finished with 234 seats, falling 38 short of the majority mark. Key players like TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JDU's Nitish Kumar could be crucial in determining the path to power. Although both contested the general election in alliance with the BJP, leaders from INDIA have reportedly reached out to these seasoned politicians to entice them into the Opposition bloc.

As it stands, INDIA needs the backing of both JDU and TDP, along with several unaligned MPs, to achieve a majority. Following the election results, leaders from both alliances are heading to Delhi for strategic discussions. Notably, Nitish Kumar, renowned for his history of political shifts, will share a flight with INDIA ally and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as they travel to the capital for separate meetings.

Yesterday, JDU leader KC Tyagi informed news agency ANI that the party would remain in the NDA, dismissing any rumours of a switch to the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the NDA's impressive performance in Andhra Pradesh and expressed commitment to rebuilding the state alongside the BJP.

However, it is important to note that both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have previously been vocal critics of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. Nitish Kumar, in particular, was instrumental in efforts to form an Opposition front against the BJP before his last-minute alignment switch.

Among the INDIA leaders travelling to Delhi for the crucial meeting are Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and DMK president MK Stalin. Representatives from the Left parties will also be present.

For the NDA, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu are making their way to Delhi, along with Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Hindustan Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, and JDS's HD Kumaraswamy.