Nine militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces have arrested nine militants belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur, police said on Saturday.

Three active cadres of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were apprehended from Leimapokpam in Bishnupur district on Thursday for allegedly being involved in extortion activities, a senior officer said.

Two firearms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, he said.

Security forces also arrested three cadres of the banned PLA and two members of the outlawed KCP from Gangpijang village (BP-74) in Tengnoupal district on Friday, the officer said.

One active cadre of the proscribed KCP (PWG) was apprehended from Yumnam Huidrom area in Imphal West district on Thursday.

He was accused of being involved in extortion activities in the valley areas, the police said.

Intelligence-based combing and search operations are being carried out extensively to arrest those involved in extortion activities in the state, the officer said.

During a search operation, three firearms, one mortar, a radio set and two chargers were recovered from the Dampi Hill forest area in Churachandpur district on Friday, he said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.