Nine killed in Bihar accident

Lakhisarai (Bihar): At least nine people were killed and several injured after a truck and a tempo collided head-on in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Biharaura village along Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road. The tempo, which was carrying around 15 passengers, was coming from the opposite direction at the time of the collision, police added. Among the deceased are Veer Paswan, Vikas Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Dibana Paswan, Amit Kumar, Monu Kumar, Kisan Kumar, and Manoj Goswami, with most of them hailing from Munger.

Lakshisarai SP Pankaj Kumar said, “The accident took place around 3am on the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road. While nine people died on the spot, several others sustained injuries. All injured were taken to the nearest government hospital”. The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place, he said, adding that the driver of the truck fled the spot.

“The truck has been seized by police and investigation is on”, the SP added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of nine persons.

“The road accident that happened in Lakhisarai, Bihar is very sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims,” the PMO posted on X.