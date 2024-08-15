Nine arrested for vandalizing Kolkata Hospital where doctor was murdered

In the wake of a tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor, nine people have been arrested following a violent incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata early Thursday morning. The unrest erupted after a protest, aimed at seeking justice, turned destructive.

The demonstration, part of a ‘Women, Reclaim the Night’ vigil held on Wednesday night, spiraled out of control when a group entered the hospital premises. The mob caused significant damage to vehicles and public property, prompting a response from the police who used batons and teargas to restore order. Fifteen officers were injured in the clash.

The Kolkata Police later released images of the suspects involved in the vandalism. These photos were circulated on social media, leading to the prompt arrest of the nine individuals. Their names have yet to be disclosed.

Dr. Anubhav Mondal, who is involved in the protests, was reportedly identified in the police photos. He has stated that the protests will continue until justice is achieved and emphasized the need for an impartial investigation.

The Kolkata Police also addressed rumors circulating online, clarifying that the seminar hall where the assault took place had not been damaged. They warned against spreading false information and announced that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the hospital to support the affected staff and students. He assured them of his backing and promised action to prevent future incidents.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the investigation, met with the victim’s family. The autopsy revealed the trainee doctor had been both assaulted and smothered, suggesting a possible gang rape. The police have arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, who is currently in CBI custody. The victim's family has appealed to the Calcutta High Court for further arrests, citing evidence that indicates multiple offenders.