Nikki Yadav murder case: Court extends judicial custody of six accused by 14 days

A court here on Monday extended the judicial custody by 14 days of Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body into a fridge in southwest Delhi before being caught.

The link court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samiksha Gupta also extended the judicial custody of other five co-accused by 14 days.

Earlier on February 22, the court had remanded Gehlot (24) to 12 days judicial custody while five other co-accused were sent to 14 days judicial custody on February 20.

Gehlot was arrested on February 14, while his father Virender Singh, cousins Naveen and Ashish and friends Lokesh and Amar were arrested three days later.

Police had said the five co-accused were arrested after ascertaining their role in the killing.

Police had initially said Gehlot confessed to having killed Yadav because she was pressuring him to marry her.

In a twist in the case, police said Yadav was the wife of Sahil Gehlot and the couple had tied the knot in 2020.

Yadav, according to a top Delhi Police officer, was opposed to the impending marriage of Gehlot his family had fixed. He killed Yadav after he could not convince her to allow him to go ahead with the wedding.