NIA to seize assets of 19 more fugitive Khalistani terrorists

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has prepared a list of 19 fugitive Khalistani terrorists living in the UK, US, Canada, Dubai, Pakistan, and other countries whose properties are likely to be confiscated, sources said on Sunday.

Reportedly, the action will be taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for running anti-India propaganda from abroad.

The list names Paramjit Singh Pamma hiding in UK, Wadhwa Singh Babbar alia Chacha in Pakistan, Kulwant Singh Muthra in UK, Jay Dhaliwal in US, Sukhpal Singh in UK, Harpreet Singh alia Rana Singh in US, Sarabjeet Singh Bennur in UK, Kulwant Singh alias Kanta in UK, Harjap Singh alias Jappy Singh in California, US, Ranjit Singh Neeta in Lahore, Pakistan, Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga alias Baba, Gurpreet Singh alias Baaghi in UK, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada in Dubai, Gurjant Singh Dhillon in

Australia, Lakhbir Singh Rode in Europe and Canada, Amardeep Singh Poorewal in California, US, Jatinder Singh Grewal in Canada, Dupinder Jeet in UK, S Himmat Singh in New York, US.

Earlier on Saturday, NIA confiscated a house and land of Canada-based “designated individual terrorist” Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a self-styled general counsel of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit in Punjab’s Amritsar and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. This was the first time that properties of an absconding accused of the NIA have been confiscated under section 33(5) of the UAPA.