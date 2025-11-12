NIA takes over Red Fort blast investigation; links to ‘white-collar’ terror module emerge

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the devastating car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed at least 12 people on Monday evening. Investigators have reportedly linked the incident to a recently exposed “white-collar” terror module spread across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary findings point to Dr Umar Nabi, a Pulwama-based doctor, as the suspected driver of the Hyundai i20 car that detonated near the historic monument.

Authorities say Umar, who was allegedly connected to the Faridabad module of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, may have been killed in the explosion. A DNA sample taken from his mother in Pulwama is being matched with remains found at the scene. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at an event in Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu, said, “Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The perpetrators behind it will not be spared.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened two high-level security review meetings and instructed the agencies to “hunt down every individual responsible for this act.” In a post on X, Shah wrote, “Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies.” He also directed the Forensic Science Laboratory to expedite the matching of samples collected from the blast site.

The explosion occurred around Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station when the car, reportedly moving slowly in traffic, blew up. The powerful blast gutted several vehicles nearby and shattered windows across the area. Security agencies believe the explosion may have been accidental rather than a planned suicide attack.

Forensic analysis indicates that the device was premature and not fully developed, which limited its destructive impact. “There was no crater or shrapnel found on the spot,” an officer said, suggesting a malfunction of the improvised explosive device (IED) during transit. Investigators suspect that Umar might have panicked under pressure following a series of coordinated raids across Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to CCTV footage, Umar parked the i20 at the Sunehri Masjid parking lot near the Red Fort for almost three hours before driving toward the monument. During that time, officials say he was browsing online updates about the arrest of his associates in Faridabad.

The investigators have also established an 11-hour trail of the car’s movements. Security agencies have not ruled out the possibility that Umar’s actions were prompted by fear of imminent arrest after the Faridabad network was exposed.

The Red Fort blast is now being directly linked to the “white-collar” module busted on November 9 and 10, 2025, in Faridabad. Eight people, including three doctors associated with Al-Falah University, were arrested. The operation led to the recovery of nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives, detonators, timers, and other bomb-making materials — one of the largest seizures in recent years.

Investigators say this sophisticated network was tied to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and had been using academic and professional institutions as cover. Among those arrested were Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed from Al-Falah University. Shaheen, according to officials, headed the women’s recruitment wing of JeM in India under the banner of Jamaat-ul-Mominat. Another suspect, Dr Shaheena Shahid, a faculty member at the same university, was arrested in Faridabad. Police recovered an assault rifle, magazines, and live cartridges from her vehicle. She was reportedly in contact with Saheeda Azhar, the sister of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

Officials say these arrests prevented a major terror strike that could have caused mass casualties. “The pan-India alertness and coordinated crackdown helped avert a large-scale attack,” a senior security official said.

The chain of investigations began weeks before the Red Fort explosion. On October 19, objectionable posters appeared in Srinagar’s Naugam area, leading police to file an FIR. The subsequent arrests of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay from Shopian and Zameer Ahmad from Ganderbal expanded the probe beyond Jammu and Kashmir, uncovering links in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

On November 5, police arrested Dr Adeel in Saharanpur, followed by the recovery of an AK-56 rifle and ammunition from Anantnag Hospital on November 7. The following day, weapons and explosives were seized from Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad. The arrest of Dr Muzammil led investigators to more suspects, including an imam named Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiyaq in Dhera Colony, Faridabad, from whose residence 2,563 kilograms of explosive materials were recovered. Another 358 kilograms were seized in related raids.

Officials say the Faridabad module was being managed by JeM operatives who blended into professional roles to avoid detection. The seized materials were sufficient to power multiple large-scale blasts, according to forensic assessments.

Dr Umar, believed to have played a key role in logistics, escaped arrest during these raids. His suspected involvement in the Red Fort blast appears to be a desperate attempt to flee or destroy evidence. “He was an introvert and kept to himself,” said Muzamil, his sister-in-law from Pulwama. “We never imagined he could be involved in such activities.”

Soon after the blast, Delhi Police, NIA, and National Security Guard teams arrived at the scene. The area was cordoned off, and forensic experts collected debris samples, explosive residues, and body remains for analysis. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, while teams began scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. Footage from a nearby street shows a “masked man” driving the car minutes before the explosion.

Raids have been conducted at multiple locations across Delhi and Kashmir. Four suspects were detained in Pulwama, two of whom were brought to Delhi for joint interrogation. Another person named Tariq, who allegedly handed over the i20 to Umar, has also been arrested. Officials say these individuals are being questioned about their role in both the blast and the larger JeM-linked network.

The NIA formally took over the case on Tuesday to examine the financial and operational dimensions of the module. The agency will also look into potential cross-border funding channels. Delhi has been placed under high alert, with enhanced security at airports, railway stations, and major public sites.

The Red Fort explosion marks the first terror attack in the national capital in over 13 years, rekindling memories of the city’s violent past. While the blast’s limited impact is being attributed to the premature detonation of the device, the incident has exposed the presence of a network of educated individuals using professional fronts to further extremist objectives.

Officials say the case demonstrates the increasing sophistication of terror operations that rely on “white-collar” recruits rather than traditional militants. “This was not a random plot,” an intelligence officer said. “These were trained individuals using their technical knowledge to conceal their operations.”

While the NIA investigation continues, the preliminary picture suggests a tragic blend of panic and precision gone wrong. Sources believe Umar may have been attempting to move the explosive-laden vehicle out of Delhi when it accidentally detonated. The absence of shrapnel and lack of a crater suggest that the device was poorly assembled or detonated prematurely. Investigators also note that the car did not ram any target or accelerate deliberately, further supporting the theory that the blast was not intended as a suicide attack.