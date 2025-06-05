NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in terror funding-conspiracy case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir to probe a terror conspiracy case against overground workers of various terrorist outfits, officials said. The raids were carried out in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, they said.

