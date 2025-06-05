MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in terror funding-conspiracy case
Big Story

NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in terror funding-conspiracy case

BY Agencies5 Jun 2025 9:15 AM IST
NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in terror funding-conspiracy case
X

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir to probe a terror conspiracy case against overground workers of various terrorist outfits, officials said. The raids were carried out in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, they said.

Searches are being conducted in a terror conspiracy case against OGWs of various terrorist organisations, the officials said.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X