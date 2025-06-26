NIA raids 18 places in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh in terror conspiracy case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 18 places across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in a terror conspiracy case. The raids are underway since early morning at the locations of suspects at nine places in Punjab, seven in Haryana and two in Uttar Pradesh. The NIA team is being assisted by state police forces of the three states during the raids being conducted based on specific inputs. The NIA’s has been carrying out raids in the past in Punjab in connection with terrorist networks allegedly linked to pro-Khalistani groups and other anti-national elements operating within India and abroad. The anti-terror agency is investigating a larger conspiracy involving attempts to revive terrorism in Punjab through targeted killings, extortion, and smuggling.

Earlier on June 22, NIA chargesheeted Jatinder Singh, a key abide of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKL) terrorist Lakhbir Singh, also known as Landa and dreaded gangster Pavittar Batala in a Punjab terror conspiracy case. Jatinder Singh alias Joti, hailing from Gurdaspur district of Punjab, was arrested by NIA from Mumbai on December 23, 2024 in the case, said NIA in a statement. NIA found during the investigation that Jatinder was involved in illegal procurement and supply of firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab-based gangsters. He was facilitating the supply of weapons to ground operatives of Batala, a close associate of Designated Individual Terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. Batala’s foreign-based associates were coordinating Jatinder’s operations in India. The weapons were being used by Batala’s operatives in Punjab to promote BKI’s criminal-terror activities. It was further found during NIA investigations that Jatinder used to procure illegal weapons from a known arms supplier, Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai, in Madhya Pradesh. Baljeet had already been arrested and chargesheeted by the NIA. The accused were using virtual numbers and encrypted applications to avoid detection by LEAs. NIA is investigating the role of Landa as well as designated terrorist”>terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and their foreign-based accomplices in the conspiracy.