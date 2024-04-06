NIA officials attacked women in Bhupatinagar, says Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials of assaulting villagers at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore.



Her party on Saturday sought an urgent appointment with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to raise the issue of alleged misuse of Central agencies by the BJP.

Meanwhile, Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, it was learnt, asked senior party leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh to visit Bhupatinagar on Sunday. They will meet the families of those arrested by NIA. Later they will also hold a mega public meeting along with local leaders at Arjunnagar area under Bhagabanpur II block in East Midnapore.

Speaking at an election rally in South Dinajpur’s Balurghat, Mamata Banerjee said that the attack was not carried out by women of Bhupatinagar, it was by the NIA. “Will the women sit back if they are attacked?” Banerjee asked. Banerjee alleged that the NIA was working for the BJP.

“Why did they raid at midnight? Did they have police permission? Locals reacted in the way they would have if any other stranger had visited the place at midnight. Why are they arresting people right before the elections? What does the BJP think that they will arrest every booth agent? What right does NIA have? They are doing all these to support the BJP. We call upon the entire world to fight against this BJP’s dirty politics,” said Banerjee

She further added that the women had only protested after NIA officials went to some of their houses over the December 2022 incident. She claimed that the alleged attack stemmed from a visit by the NIA to villagers’ houses in connection with a 2022 incident involving the bursting of crackers.

“Women did not attack. It was the NIA who launched the attack. If women in the villages are attacked what will they do” Will they just sit idle with bangles in their hands? Will not the women save their modesty?” said Banerjee. She also alleged that the NIA officials entered the houses of the villagers at midnight.

Incidentally, NIA on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the 2022 Bhupatinagar bomb blast case. The team sent to Bhupatinagar was allegedly attacked during their raids with one NIA official left injured.

Banerjee alleged that the NIA’s action has political motives and she accused the Central agency of attempting to intimidate Trinamool Congress workers. She also questioned the timing of the arrests, just days before the polls, in a case dating back to December 2022.

The Trinamool Congress supremo accused the BJP government at the Centre of using central agencies to influence the elections. She said: “We want the Election Commission (EC) to work impartially, not turn into a BJP-run commission.”

She also questioned the EC’s decision to transfer state police officers while highlighting the absence of changes in officers from agencies such as the ED, CBI, and IT.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress sought an appointment with the ECI as its delegation wants to meet the ECI over the issue. Senior Trinamool Congress leader Bratya Basu said: “We have sent a letter to the ECI stating that our 10 MPs want to meet the ECI over the way central agencies are misused. We hope that the ECI will respond to our appeal.”

Governor C V Ananda Bose condemned the attack on NIA describing it as a “very serious issue”. He said that it has to be dealt with all seriousness. “It is highly deplorable. The tendency of crooks trying to attack the investigating agency cannot be tolerated particularly in the context of the coming election. We will not allow violence any more. We will take all steps that are required,” Bose said.

While addressing another election rally in North Dinajpur’s Raiganj, Banerjee slammed the Narendra Modi government and said: “Modi’s guarantee is his photograph. State government’s guarantee is Maa, Maati Manush, not me who is an ordinary person. State’s guarantee is Lakshmir Bhandar, old age pension. What is Modi’s guarantee?”

Banerjee also sought assurance from the Modi government that they would protect the country. “Government’s job is to protect the country. This government at the Centre is selling off everything. What guarantee will they give? Banerjee asked. She also attacked the Centre over the price of cooking gas. “Ahead of elections they have reduced the price of LPG. After the elections the price will go up to Rs 1,000,” she added.

Banerjee also said that her administration’s proposal to construct 5,000 houses for storm-hit people in Jalpaiguri district, awaiting clearance from the Election Commission, and remarked: “But they are waiting for Modi babu to come and give his nod and only after that they will give clearance.”

Banerjee accused BJP’s Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar of not working for the people of Bengal and criticised his statements against releasing central funds to the state.