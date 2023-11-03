NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 3 in Tamil Nadu PFI case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against three accused in a case related to unlawful activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Tamil Nadu, an official said Friday.



The charge sheet was filed against Abdul Razzak, Mohamed Yusuf and Kyzer A in the special NIA court, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against 10 accused on March 17 in the case which relates to the unlawful activities of the leaders, members and cadres of the PFI, an "unlawful association" that has been actively espousing and disseminating extremist ideology throughout Tamil Nadu, the spokesperson said.

The official said their operations are conducted through their state headquarters located in Purasawakkam, Chennai, as well as through various district offices across Tamil Nadu, facilitated by their network of frontal organisations.

Further, they have been promoting hatred and ill will between among members of different religious groups and carrying out activities prejudicial to the maintenance of communal harmony, the official said.

During investigations, the spokesperson said searches were conducted at the residences of accused Razzak, Yusuf and Kyzer A, and they were arrested and produced before the NIA Special Court Chennai on May 9.

"Investigations revealed that the suspects have been actively promoting the extremist ideology of the PFI by organising weapons training camps for the cadres who were recruited for identifying and categorising targets who are against PFI's ideologies to attack, assault, maim and murder.

"Evidence has been collected to establish that these accused had conspired and recruited new cadres in a self-styled PFI Army that was raised to overthrow the government of India through violent means," the NIA spokesperson said.