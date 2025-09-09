NIA conducts multi-state raids to probe ISIS-linked terror conspiracy case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has searched 21 locations in five states and in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its probe in a terror conspiracy case linked with the ISIS and other terrorist organisations, officials said on Tuesday. The searches were conducted in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as well as Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, they said. The NIA, which took over the case from Kayar police in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu in June this year, seized several digital devices, including mobile phones, along with incriminatory documentary materials during the searches, according to an official statement.

The case emanated with the arrest of one Akhlathur alias Mohammed Akhlque Mujahid, who allegedly conspired with others to commit terrorist acts in India, it said. "He was further found to have connections with multiple entities in Pakistan and Syria," the NIA said. The conspiracy was aimed at gathering men and material support to wage jihad against India by joining forces with proscribed terrorist organisations, said the statement. NIA investigations showed that the accused was in contact with these terror outfits through social media platforms, it added.