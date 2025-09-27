NIA chargesheets key accused in 2024 Jharkhand Naxal attack on security forces

New Delhi: A key accused in the 2024 case relating to an attack by CPI (Maoist) cadres on security forces in Jharkhand has been chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency, officials said on Saturday.

Abhijeet Koda alias Sunil Koda alias Matla Koda alias Matlu of district Jamui, Bihar, has been named in the charge sheet filed on Friday before the NIA special court, Ranchi, Jharkhand, they said.

An armed cadre of CPI (Maoist), Koda was a part of the proscribed terrorist organisation's criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and promote/strengthen the outfit in association with its other leaders/cadres, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

NIA investigations revealed he was working as a courier and messenger for senior Maoist leaders, and also supported their efforts to expand the outfit and carry out unlawful/criminal activities.

The case originated in February last year when Jharkhand Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started a search and combing operation in the Sundari Pahari forest area of Chatro-Chatti in district Bokaro following inputs of 15-20 Naxal cadres camping there, the NIA said.

The cadres were reportedly planning to commit crime, recruit youth, levy collection and attack security forces, as per the inputs received by the police, it said.

During the search operation, the Naxals started indiscriminate firing at the forces, which retaliated.

While the Maoist cadres managed to escape in the thick forest, the security forces seized a laptop with charger, a pen drive, a wireless handset, a FM receiver radio, a list of phone numbers, Naxal literature, pencil battery, portable scanner, live/fired cartridge, gun powder, pellets, striker for pellets etc. from the area, the statement said.

NIA, which took over the case in June 2024, is continuing with its investigation.