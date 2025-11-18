NIA arrests suicide bomber’s second aide

NEW DELHI: Investigators probing the deadly November 10 car blast near the Red Fort are uncovering a sprawling terror network that spans multiple states, involves coded female handlers, secret funds, modified drones and a suspected shoe-trigger mechanism, as the National Investigation Agency deepens its search for every person linked to the plot that has now claimed 15 lives and left at least 32 injured.

The widening inquiry has brought two more arrests in quick succession, marking major developments in what officials describe as one of the most complex investigations in recent years. The latest to be apprehended is Jasir Bilal Wani, also known as Danish, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag. The NIA arrested him in Srinagar in connection with probe RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI, calling him an active co-conspirator who worked closely with the suspected bomber, 28-year-old Dr Umar un Nabi of Pulwama.

According to the agency, Jasir allegedly played a crucial role by providing technical support to the module. Officials say he was involved in modifying drones and attempting to fabricate rockets, efforts that formed part of the build-up to the attack involving an explosive-laden Hyundai i20. Investigators believe Nabi drove the car before it detonated near the Red Fort, killing 10 people on the spot, with the toll rising to 15 after two more victims died at LNJP Hospital. A statement from the NIA noted, “The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J and K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist Umar un Nabi to plan the terror carnage.” Officials added that several teams are pursuing multiple leads across states to identify every person in the broader network.

Jasir, who holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, was groomed inside what investigators call the Doctor module. He met members of the module at a mosque in Kulgam in October last year before being taken to a rented accommodation linked to Al Falah University in Faridabad. Questioning has revealed that while some operatives wanted him to act as an over-ground worker for the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Nabi allegedly attempted for months to persuade him to become a suicide bomber. Jasir eventually backed out earlier this year, citing poor economic circumstances and stating that suicide was forbidden in Islam.

Alongside his arrest, the NIA has taken into custody another key accused, Amir Rashid Ali of Pampore, who was the first to be arrested after the investigation was transferred to the agency. Ali was apprehended in Delhi and later produced before a court under heavy security. The vehicle used in the blast was registered in his name. According to remand papers, Ali allegedly arranged a safe house for Nabi in the days before the explosion and provided logistical support as the group prepared the attack. The court granted the NIA’s request for ten days of custodial interrogation.

Ali is believed to have been the last person to speak to Nabi, whose body was identified through DNA recovered from the wreckage. The NIA says the car was used as a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device after Ali travelled to Delhi to facilitate its purchase. Officials are taking him to Kashmir for further investigation to trace the white-collar module recently uncovered in Faridabad, where explosives were recovered during raids on November 10.

As the arrests proceeded, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad, declaring that those responsible for the bombing would be found “even from the depths of Patal” and face the strictest punishment. Shah said the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holds a collective commitment to eliminate terrorism at its roots.

The investigation has expanded further with intelligence inputs revealing the presence of a women-centric wing of the network. Officials have zeroed in on Dr Shaheen, a medical practitioner from Lucknow, who allegedly coordinated with handlers and recruits through coded messages. Forensic analysis of her phone shows she was referred to as Madam Surgeon. Two unidentified women, saved in her contacts as Madam X and Madam Z, frequently used encrypted language, speaking of “medicine” in ways investigators believe referred to explosive supplies. One chat from Madam X warned that “medicine must not run short for the operation”, while another from Madam Z read, “Madam Surgeon, keep watch for Operation Hamdard”, which officials interpret as a recruitment exercise for women.

Investigators say Dr Shaheen allegedly oversaw Rs 20 lakh in funds that were channelled into the conspiracy, with digital trails linking the women’s wing to JeM networks operating from abroad.

Meanwhile, forensic teams examining the blast scene have found evidence pointing to a possible shoe-trigger mechanism, drawing parallels with the method used by transatlantic bomber Richard Reid two decades ago. A damaged shoe beneath the driver’s seat carried traces of metal and chemicals believed to be part of an ignition system. The explosive traces were identified as TATP, regarded as one of the most unstable and deadly explosives, along with ammonium nitrate residues under the rear seat and on the right front tyre.

Another layer of the probe has uncovered plans labelled D-6, which sources describe as an elaborate plot involving near-simultaneous attacks across multiple cities. Plan A aimed to strike on the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition but was disrupted after early intelligence inputs. The fallback, Plan B, targeted the national capital and culminated in the Red Fort explosion after Nabi reportedly panicked amid intensifying security raids.

With multiple strands of the conspiracy gradually emerging, investigators are piecing together the final hours of Nabi’s movements and the firing sequence of the device, even as search teams continue tracing the female operatives, men associated with the drone-rocket component, and cross-border handlers. Agencies say more arrests are expected as the operation widens.