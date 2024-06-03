NHAI hikes tolls across highways by 5%

New Delhi: Motorists travelling on expressways will from Monday experience higher toll charges, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to raise fees across the country by an average of 5 per cent.



Initially scheduled for implementation on April 1, the annual revision of highway user fees was postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections. However, starting from June 3, 2024, the new user fee structure will take effect. The adjustment in toll rates is part of an annual process that aligns fees with changes in the wholesale price index (CPI)-based inflation.

India’s national highway network comprises approximately 855 user-fee plazas.

These plazas collect tolls according to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Among them, around 675 are publicly funded, while 180 are operated by concessionaires.