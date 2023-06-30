Next Oppn meet in Bengaluru on July 13-14: Sharad Pawar

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday announced that the next Opposition meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14.



Holding a press conference, Pawar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become restless after the Opposition parties’ meeting in Patna.

At the Patna meet, 17 parties including the Congress resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a united manner to defeat the BJP at the Centre and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

They decided on Shimla as the venue for the second meet to chalk out a joint strategy. However, they have decided to meet in Bengaluru instead on July 13 and 14. A plan of action is expected to be formulated at the second meeting to be chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.