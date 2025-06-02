'Next Covid pandemic far from over': Delhi HC seeks details on sample collection

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court recently observed the "next Covid pandemic" was far from over as it asked for details on the Centre's preparedness for the collection of samples, centres and transport policy. Justice Girish Kathpalia said though it was sanguine that the steps and protocols would be in place, the same ought to be brought on record by the authorities concerned. "Considering that the next Covid pandemic is far from over and in fact, active, amongst the community, today, as per news reports, the vacuum, if any, of steps taken post the meeting of May 30, 2023, is a serious issue," the judge said.

The court's May 28 order further said, "This assumes certain urgency, considering that there are wide reports of COVID-19, being active in the community, as on date; it would, therefore, be expected from the respondent to crystallise an urgent set of measures, in order that these SoPs are in place and whatever decision was taken in the meeting, has reached its proper conclusion." The court was hearing a contempt plea filed by one Dr Rohit Jain alleging non-compliance by the authorities of an order passed by the division bench of the high court on January 27, 2023. The bench had disposed of Jain's plea on the issue while directing the Central government to treat it as a representation and decide it within 12 weeks through a reasoned order. Jain submitted despite the orders, no guidelines were framed by the Centre with respect to establishing minimum standards for sample collection, centres and transport.

The court said the Centre's standing counsel Monika Arora should ensure that officers concerned were apprised of the court's directions and place a status report within the six weeks. The court then posted the hearing on July 18. It was informed that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of additional director general of health services on May 30, 2023 and the petitioner was also invited. In the meeting, a decision to constitute four sub-committees of experts of pathology, biochemistry, haematology and microbiology was arrived at. The committee members from the Centre-run hospitals were to define standards of procedure for sample collection, sample collection centres and the sample transport policy and submit a report. The guidelines were to include storage standards as well. The court, however, noted that there was no update provided by the authorities on the minutes of the meeting. Even though on first blush, the contempt petition may not subsist considering the decision that was taken to form the sub-committees, it said.