New Parliament building gets final touches

New Delhi: Final touches are being given to the new Parliament building and it is likely to be ready by the end of this month, sources said on Tuesday.



According to them, the cleaning of civil structures has begun and there is no word from the government yet on the inauguration of the new building. Construction of the new Parliament building began two years ago.

The new building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor. Revamping the three-km road from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common Central Secretariat, a new office and residence of the Prime Minister, and a new Vice-President enclave are also part of the project being executed by the Central Public Works Department.

“The new Parliament building will be ready before the end of this month. However, there is no official date yet for its inauguration,” sources said. There is speculation that the new Parliament building is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi around May 30 when the BJP government will be completing its nine years.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in November last year that it was up to the government to select the date of the building’s inauguration.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities.

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. The original deadline for completing the project was November last year.