New NEET-PG 2024 date: August 11

New Delhi: The NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination will now be held on August 11 in two shifts, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Friday. The exam was originally scheduled for June 23.

“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. It will now be conducted on August 11 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be August 15, 2024,” the Board stated.

The Union Health Ministry had postponed the NEET-PG exam on June 22, one day before its original date, as a “precautionary measure” following allegations about the integrity of certain competitive exams.

Since then, several meetings have been held with officials from the Union Health Ministry, NBEMS, technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the National Medical Commission (NMC), and Cyber Cell officials to evaluate the “robustness” of the system for conducting the exam, according to sources.

The Ministry of Health decided to conduct a thorough assessment of the processes behind the NEET-PG entrance examination to ensure their robustness.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) is conducted by NBEMS in collaboration with TCS for medical students.