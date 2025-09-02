New Immigration & Foreigners Act enforced; severe penalties for forging passports, visas

New Delhi: The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which consolidates and replaces four older laws governing foreigners and immigration, officially came into force on Monday. The legislation introduces strict provisions against the use of forged travel documents and strengthens monitoring mechanisms for foreign nationals in India.

The law was passed by Parliament during the Budget session earlier this year and received presidential assent on April 4. A notification issued by Nitesh Kumar Vyas, additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the central government hereby appoints the 01st day of September, 2025, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.”

The Act prescribes severe punishment for those attempting to enter, reside, or exit India with forged passports or visas. Offenders will face imprisonment of not less than two years, which may extend to seven years, along with fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

According to the statute, foreigners entering restricted areas without valid documents may be sentenced to up to five years in jail or fined up to Rs 5 lakh, or both.

The legislation also makes it mandatory for hotels, universities, educational institutions, hospitals, and nursing homes to share information about foreigners with authorities. The measure aims to track individuals overstaying their permitted duration in the country.

Airlines, shipping companies, and other carriers will have to provide immigration officers or designated civil authorities with advance passenger and crew details before arrival in India. Passenger manifests will now be a compulsory submission at ports and airports.

The law further empowers the central government to regulate places “frequented by any foreigner”. Owners of such establishments may be directed to close, impose restrictions on entry, or deny admission to specific categories of foreigners.

The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, replaces the Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act of 1939, the Foreigners Act of 1946, and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act of 2000. With their repeal, the new framework consolidates all aspects of immigration and foreigner regulation under one comprehensive law.