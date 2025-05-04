New EC platform to subsume 40 mobile, web Apps

New Delhi: The Election Commission is developing a new digital interface for voters, poll officials and political parties which will integrate over 40 of its existing mobile and web applications.

ECINET will provide a singular platform for all electoral-related activities, the poll panel said on Sunday.

The new platform will reduce the burden of users from downloading and navigating multiple Apps and remembering different logins.

The platform was proposed by the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a recent conference of chief electoral officers.

ECINET will also enable users to access relevant electoral data on their desktops or smartphones. To ensure that data is as accurate as possible, the data on ECINET will be entered solely by the authorised EC official.

Entry by the official concerned would ensure that the data made available to the stakeholders is as accurate as possible. However, in case of any conflict, the primary data as duly filled in statutory forms will prevail, the poll panel underlined.

ECINET will subsume existing Apps like the Voter Helpline App, Voter Turnout App, cVIGIL, Suvidha, Saksham and KYC App, which together have clocked over 5.5 crore downloads.