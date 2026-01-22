New EC platform launched; CEC calls it tool to counter misinformation

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday launched a new digital interface for voters, officials and political parties, describing it as a tool to counter misinformation. He also offered assistance to the election management bodies of countries attending an international conference here to help them develop a similar tool in their languages and in accordance with their laws. Kumar noted that the heads of various poll management bodies had expressed concern during the conference on misinformation. He described ECINET as another tool to counter misinformation, as all poll-related facts are available on it.

The ECINET will integrate over 40 of its existing mobile and web applications and provide a singular platform for all electoral-related activities. The new platform will reduce the burden on users from downloading and navigating multiple apps and remembering different logins. Additionally, the ECINET will also enable users to access relevant electoral data on their desktops or smartphones. To ensure that data is as accurate as possible, the data on ECINET will be entered solely by the authorised EC official. Entry by the concerned official would ensure that the data made available to the stakeholders is as accurate as possible. However, in case of any conflict, the primary data as duly filled in statutory forms will prevail, the poll panel underlined. The ECINET will subsume existing apps like the Voter Helpline App, Voter Turnout App, cVIGIL, Suvidha, Saksham and KYC App, which together have clocked over 5.5 crore downloads.