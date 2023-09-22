New Delhi suspends issuance of visas to Canadians as diplomatic crisis snowballs

New Delhi: India on Thursday temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country as relations between the two countries plunged to an all-time low.



Moreover, the Indian government has also accused Canada of harbouring terrorism on its soil and failing to take stringent action against anti-India activities. This comes in the wake of the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year, which has further strained relations between the two nations.

After announcing the suspension of all categories of visas, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the decision will also include Canadian visa applicants in third countries. Bagchi said the situation will be reviewed regularly.

BLS International, the agency responsible for handling visa applications for India in Canada, issued a statement confirming the suspension of visa services until further notice.

Clarifying India’s stance, Bagchi said, “Indian diplomats in Canada have been facing significant security threats, which have disrupted their work. Consequently, we are unable to process visa applications at this time.”

He emphasised that the Indian government has provided security to Canadian diplomats in India and expects Canada to do the same, in line with the Vienna Convention.

He further said, “The issue is not about travel to India. Those who have valid visas and documents like OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards are free to travel to India.”

Over the downsizing of diplomatic presence, Bagchi stated, “There should be parity in diplomatic representation. The number of Canadian diplomats in India is higher than the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, and we believe this number should be reduced.”

“I assume that there will be a reduction from the Canadian side,” he added.

Bagchi made serious allegations against Canada, claiming it has become a “safe haven” for terrorism directed against India. Bagchi asserted that a significant number of organised crime activities are taking place in Canada, targeting India’s interests. He called on the Canadian authorities to take decisive actions to curb anti-India activities.

The diplomatic rift escalated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the issue of Nijjar’s killing during bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. Trudeau alleged the involvement of Indian officials in Nijjar’s killing, a claim vehemently denied by Prime Minister Modi, the Indian foreign ministry confirmed.

The Indian government has criticised Canada for not providing a proper investigation report or evidence to support their allegations.

Bagchi stated, “We are seeking investigation reports and evidence from the Canadian government, but these have not been shared. On the contrary, Indian diplomats have been in regular communication with their Canadian counterparts, providing evidence and conducting investigations.”

Additionally, the Indian foreign ministry advised Indian nationals and students in Canada to remain cautious amid the escalating tensions.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Khalistani separatist, had been designated a “terrorist” by the Indian government in July 2020. He was known for advocating Sikh independence and organising an unofficial referendum in India’s northern state of Punjab. Nijjar’s death has heightened tensions within the Sikh diaspora, with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issuing threats against Indo-Canadian Hindus and calling for a referendum in Vancouver on October 29 to determine responsibility for Nijjar’s killing.

As diplomatic relations between India and Canada continue to deteriorate, both nations face the challenging task of finding a resolution to their differences and maintaining peace in the international arena.