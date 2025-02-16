New Delhi stampede incident deeply heartbreaking: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station, and stressed on the need for careful planning and management for safety of people.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station in the national capital.

"The tragic loss of 18 lives in the Delhi stampede is deeply heartbreaking. This painful incident highlights the importance of careful planning and management, especially when it comes to the safety of citizens," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"Pilgrims on their way to the Maha Kumbh should have been met with proper support and facilities, not distress. It is essential to ensure that such journeys are safe and well-organised," she said.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Banerjee added.