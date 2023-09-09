‘New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration’ almost ready, hopeful of consensus, says India

New Delhi: As India wraps up its year-long presidency of G20 with the 18th Summit this weekend at the national capital’s iconic Bharat Mandapam, the host on Friday said the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration will reflect the voice of global south and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the conclave will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development.



Refusing to be drawn into the specifics of contentious issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war and climate-related topics, India’s top G20 officials told a news conference on the eve of the two-day summit that the Declaration was “almost ready”, and they were hopeful of clinching a joint communique by consensus.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his confidence that this G20 presidency would be a catalyst for change.

The PM said, “India’s G20 presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South.”

“It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development,” said Modi, who will be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and heads of delegations to further deepen bonds of friendship and cooperation.

He further stressed the importance of serving the underprivileged, placing India’s commitment to a human-centric approach to progress at the forefront.

Modi said he will be chairing sessions on ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’, covering a range of issues of prime concern to the world community. These include furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth, he added.

Meanwhile, Sherpa Amitabh Kant also informed media persons, both the national and international, that the ongoing G20 Summit is set to cover a wide range of critical global issues under the themes of ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’ during the two days.

These discussions aim to foster strong, sustainable, inclusive, and balanced growth while addressing the developmental concerns of the Global South.

“India took presidency amid the COVID crisis, climate crisis and the action has been taken towards the sensitive matter, the Modi government decided to commence the presidency with the aim of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam’ or mass participation,” Kant said.

President Draupadi Murmu will host a dinner for the leaders on Saturday, followed by a homage-paying ceremony to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Sunday.

The G20 Sherpa also claimed that a special focus on the Global South countries envisages bringing them and sharing their perspective and priorities on a common platform on a range of issues- especially the recent developments that seriously impacted the developing world across many domains during India’s presidency.

“India’s expectation is that all G20 members will move towards a consensus, and we are hopeful of a consensus on the communique,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in response to a question on the possibility of Ukraine conflict holding up an agreement on the New Delhi Declaration.

“The countries shared common concerns and perspectives relating to various challenges — the global pandemic that has had a serious impact on countries across the world.

The impact of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine- increasing difficulties of access and affordability of food, fertiliser, and fuel. Challenges of food and energy security. Third, climate change, in particular issues relating to climate finance and climate technology.

Lastly, fourth, increasing burdens on developing countries in the areas like- mounting debts, and inflationary pressures- are the big tools to the structural parameters of their economies,” Kwatra informed.

Amitabh Kant also mentioned that though the West and China play a major stake in technological development, but during the ongoing presidency of G20, India could make an identity in digital world and could convert the economy digitally. Women led development and women led economy have been a major focus during the Indian presidency.

The foreign secretary also confirmed that 19 G20 countries, European Union, 9 invitee countries and 3 local organisations so far taking part in the Summit.

The Indian government further focused on one product, one district to promote artisans during various G20 events so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asserted that the New Delhi G20 Summit holds the promise of not only addressing the world’s most pressing issues but also embodying the principles of inclusivity, cooperation, and sustainable development championed by Mahatma Gandhi. As leaders from across the globe convene, all eyes are on the outcomes that will shape the future of international collaboration for the benefit of all.

The closing ceremony of the G20 Summit on the last day will see leaders sharing their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable ‘One Future,’ echoing the unity of ‘One Family,’ working together for a healthier ‘One Earth.’

However, at the same time the G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant also underlined that there are various multilateral issues, which are challenging to get consensus and after the leaders of G20 countries agrees collectively, it will get difficult to get nod on the joint declaration.

India has hinted that the long demand of including the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states- in the bloc could be finalised during the mega event.

The G20 Summit, comprising 19 individual nations and the European Union, collectively represents a significant international consortium. These nations account for approximately 85 per cent of the global gross domestic product, over 75 per cent of global trade, and nearly two-thirds of the world’s population.

The G20 presidency rotates among five groups of member countries. Each country within a group becomes eligible for the presidency during its group’s turn, with negotiations among eligible countries determining the group’s presidency.

The G20 presidency is an esteemed privilege that comes with substantial responsibilities. The presiding nation plays a central role in setting the G20 agenda, hosting meetings and the G20 Leaders’ Summit, and providing logistical support.

In the absence of a permanent secretariat, the host country mobilises human and material resources to facilitate the forum’s functioning throughout the year. Furthermore, the G20 president extends invitations to guest countries and organisations to participate in G20 processes.