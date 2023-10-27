New Bills replacing IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act will be passed soon assures Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the three new Bills replacing IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act will be passed in Parliament soon, even as he asserted that the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has adopted a zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

Speaking at the Passing Out parade of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here, Shah said there is now a need to move ahead from zero tolerance policy against terror towards zero tolerance strategy and zero tolerance action.

He said India is dispensing with the laws made during the British rule and is entering a new era with new confidence and new hopes.

"The three laws made around 1850 during the British era which are the driving force of our criminal justice system, CrPC, IPC and Evidence Act, the government has made radical changes in the three laws and placed three new laws before the country's parliament," he said.

The parliamentary committee of the Home Ministry is studying them and very soon, these laws will be passed, he added.

The new criminal justice system will begin on the basis of these laws, he said.

While the aim of the old laws was to protect the (British) administration, the aim of the new laws is to protect the rights of people and to defeat all the forces that prevent people's rights being taken to the people, Shah said.

The Union Minister said he feels that the batch passing out today is a lucky one as it begins the task of managing the country's internal security with the new laws.

The first responsibility of implementing the new laws at the ground level lies with the probationers passing out today, he added.

The new provisions include new interpretation on terrorism, organised crime and many new provisions have been made to end international gangs, he said.

Though there has been success in considerable measure during the last 10 years in bringing under control terrorism, left wing extremism and naxal violence due to the efforts of courageous police personnel, the challenges remain, the Union Home Minister said.

Several new challenges, including organised crime, cyber crime, inter-state and international financial crime, are before us, he added.

The Centre had proposed the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 to replace the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act respectively.

A total of 175 officer trainees, including 155 IPS officer trainees and 20 foreign officer trainees took part in the Dikshant Parade.

SVPNPA Director Amit Garg also spoke.