Never underestimate adversaries: Rajnath to top Army commanders

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor has given rise to a new strategic thinking that India responds to any terrorist activity on its own terms, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday even as he called on the military to never underestimate the adversaries and remain alert to deal with any eventualities.

In an address to top Army commanders in Jaisalmer, Singh urged them to focus on information warfare, development of modern defence infrastructure, and modernisation of the force to effectively deal with future challenges.

The defence minister and the top Army brass carried out a comprehensive review of the security situation along the frontiers with China and Pakistan as well as the force's operational preparedness.

Singh also visited forward areas of Tanot and Laungewala along the border with Pakistan and witnessed a mega exercise that showcased Army's induction of new-age technologies.

He described Operation Sindoor as an embodiment of India's military prowess and national character, and a demonstration by the soldiers that their strength lies not only in weapons, but also in their ethical discipline and strategic clarity.

"Operation Sindoor will go down in history as not just a military operation, but also a symbol of the nation's courage and restraint," he said.

"The action taken by our forces against terrorists was in keeping with both policy precision and human dignity. The operation isn't over. Our mission for peace will continue as long as even a single terrorist mindset remains alive," he said.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

The Army commanders held detailed deliberations on several critical issues including grey zone warfare and roadmap for jointness, self-reliance in defence and innovation.

In his comments, the defence minister underlined that Operation Sindoor has given rise to a new strategic thinking that India responds to any terrorist activity on its own terms.

"This is New India's defence doctrine, which embodies both resolve and courage," he said, while expressing gratitude to the soldiers for standing guard 24X7 to protect the nation's integrity.

He exhorted them to never underestimate the adversaries and remain alert and ready always, according to an official statement.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh and all Army commanders were in attendance at the conference.

The defence minister urged the commanders to continue focusing on defence diplomacy, self-reliance, information warfare, defence infrastructure, and force modernisation to ensure a future-ready Army.

He hailed the professionalism, courage, and resilience of the Indian armed forces and reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to provide state-of-the-art technology, infrastructure, and support to maintain the highest levels of operational preparedness.

Singh also praised the Army's role in ensuring peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. "The abrogation of Article 370 was historic. Today, the streets there are filled with hope, and not unrest."

"People are confident about their future. Most importantly, the decision-making system is now in the hands of the local people. The Indian Army has played a crucial role in this endeavour," he said.

On the situation along the northern border, Singh stated that the ongoing talks and de-escalation steps with China have demonstrated India's balanced and firm foreign policy.

"Our policy is clear that there will be dialogue and our readiness on the border will remain intact," he said.

Appreciating the will power and discipline of the soldiers, Singh described it as a testimony to the fact that the Indian military is considered one of the most adaptable forces in the world.

"Whether it's the freezing icy terrain of Siachen, or the scorching heat of the Rajasthan desert, or counter-insurgency operations in the dense forests, our soldiers have always demonstrated their capability and commitment."

"Despite the tough conditions and diverse challenges, they adapt to the changes and further strengthen national security," he said.

Singh emphasised that while present-day warfare is technology-driven, the soldiers remain the greatest assets of the country.

He stated that machines multiply strength, but it's the human spirit that possesses the power to deliver results.

Singh asserted that modern-day warfare is fought in invisible domains such as cyberspace, information, electronic disruption, and space control, and what matters, along with adapting to the latest technological advancements, is quick decision-making and willpower of the soldiers.

As part of the Army commanders conference, Singh also carried out virtual inauguration of technology enablers including the Edge Data Centres of Konark and Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army.

By next year, all corps will have Edge Data Centres across the nation, officials said.

The defence minister also visited Laungewala, and laid a wreath at the iconic Yudh Sthal and paid homage to the bravehearts of the Indian Army.

Singh also inaugurated 'Chandpuri Hall', an audio-visual room, dedicated to the memory of Major (later Brigadier) Kuldip Singh Chandpuri who led the gallant defence during the Battle of Laungewala in 1971. He also felicitated the veterans who had participated in the battle.

The defence minister witnessed a dynamic 'Capability Demonstration Exercise' showcasing integrated employment of new organisations such as the Bhairav Battalion and Ashni Platoon, along with the latest technological assets inducted into the Indian Army.

The display symbolised the seamless blend of legacy and innovation, highlighting the Indian Army's thrust on capability development and force modernisation, the officials said.