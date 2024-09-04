Netflix adds real names of IC814 hijackers after Centre’s reprimand

New Delhi/Mumbai: Under intense scrutiny from the Central government, Netflix India announced on Tuesday that it has revised the disclaimer for its controversial web series “IC814: The Kandahar Hijack” to include both the real and code names of the hijackers involved in the infamous 1999 Indian Airlines hijacking. The streaming giant made this move after a wave of public criticism over the portrayal of the terrorists in the series.



The web series, directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring prominent actors such as Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, and Dia Mirza, narrates the harrowing true story of the December 1999 hijacking by Pakistan-based terror outfit Harkat-ul Mujahideen. The series sparked significant controversy, with viewers objecting to what they perceive as a “humane” projection of the terrorists and the use of Hindu code names for the hijackers, which they argue distorts historical events.

The issue came to a head when Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju summoned Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India to express the government’s strong disapproval of certain elements in the series. Following the meeting, Shergill issued a statement acknowledging the concerns and explaining the changes made to the series.

“For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers,” Shergill said. She also clarified that the code names depicted in the series were indeed used by the terrorists during the actual event. The real names of the hijackers were Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, Sunny Ahmad Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir. In the series, however, they were referred to by the code names Bhola, Shankar, Doctor, Burger, and Chief.

“India has a rich culture of storytelling, and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation,” Shergill added, emphasising Netflix’s dedication to accurately portraying historical events.

Despite the clarification, a senior government official stressed the need for OTT platforms to be mindful of the societal impact their content can have. “The issue is that we should understand each other. What is your thinking, what is our thinking. There was a need to understand each other and the kind of impact certain things can have on society,” the official stated.

The controversy surrounding “IC814: The Kandahar Hijack” has ignited a fierce debate on social media, with hashtags like #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood, and #IC814 trending. Critics have accused the filmmakers of deliberately altering the names of the hijackers to allegedly shield their identities due to their religious affiliations. However, survivors of the hijacking and several journalists have defended the series, pointing out that the hijackers’ aliases used in the show have been in the public domain, including in official government statements from 2000.

The depiction of the terrorists in the series has also led to a political row, with the BJP criticising the filmmakers, while Opposition parties like the National Conference and Shiv Sena-UBT have targeted the ruling party over its handling of the hijacking in 1999, during the tenure of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.