Netanyahu says Nasrallah's killing was essential for Israel to achieve its war goals

Beirut: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said assassinating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah became an “essential condition” for Israel to achieve its war goals.



In his first public remarks since the killing, Netanyahu said the killings of other top Hezbollah commanders was not enough and he decided Nasrallah also needed to be killed.

He blamed Nasrallah for being “the architect” of a plan to “annihilate” Israel.