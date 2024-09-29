MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Netanyahu says Nasrallah's killing was essential for Israel to achieve its war goals
Big Story

Netanyahu says Nasrallah's killing was essential for Israel to achieve its war goals

BY PTI29 Sep 2024 5:45 AM GMT
Netanyahu says Nasrallahs killing was essential for Israel to achieve its war goals
X

Beirut: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said assassinating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah became an “essential condition” for Israel to achieve its war goals.

In his first public remarks since the killing, Netanyahu said the killings of other top Hezbollah commanders was not enough and he decided Nasrallah also needed to be killed.

He blamed Nasrallah for being “the architect” of a plan to “annihilate” Israel.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X