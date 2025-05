Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking before parliament, Netanyahu included Sinwar in a list of Hamas leaders killed in Israeli strikes.

Mohammed is the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader and one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack, who was killed by Israeli forces last year.