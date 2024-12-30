Net claims of non-residents on India declined by USD 19.8 bn in Q2: RBI

Mumbai: Net claims of non-residents on India declined by USD 19.8 billion during the second quarter of the current financial year to USD 348.5 billion in September 2024, according to RBI data released on Monday.

Higher rise in Indian residents' overseas financial assets (USD 66.5 billion) compared to that in the foreign-owned assets in India (USD 46.7 billion) led to a decline in net claims of non-residents during the quarter.

Net claims of non-residents on India is the difference between the assets and liabilities held by non-residents in India.

"Over 80 per cent of the increase in overseas financial assets during July-September 2024 was due to the surge of USD 53.8 billion in the reserve assets," said data on 'India's International Investment Position (IIP), September 2024'.

RBI further said the rise in inward portfolio investment (USD 16.5 billion) and loans (USD 15.4 billion) together accounted for over two-thirds of the rise in foreign liabilities of Indian residents during the quarter.

Variation in the exchange rate of rupee vis-a-vis other currencies impacted the change in liabilities when valued in US dollar terms.

Further, the ratio of India's international assets to international liabilities improved to 76.2 per cent in September 2024 from 74.1 per cent a quarter ago and 71.4 per cent a year ago.

The share of debt liabilities in total external liabilities increased to 52.7 per cent in September 2024 from 51.1 per cent a year ago, RBI said.