Nepal's claim on Lipulekh neither justified nor based on historical facts: MEA

New Delhi: India on Wednesday categorically rejected Nepal's objection to a decision by New Delhi and Beijing to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass, saying Kathmandu's claims on the territory are not justified. India and China on Tuesday agreed to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass and two other trading points. The Nepalese foreign ministry on Wednesday objected to the move to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass saying the territory is an inseparable part of Nepal.

In 2020, Nepal triggered a border row by issuing a political map that showed Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh as part of the country. India had strongly trashed the claims. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected Nepal's territorial claims. "We have noted the comments of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal related to resumption of border trade between India and China through the Lipulekh pass," he said. "Our position in this regard has been consistent and clear. Border trade between India and China through Lipulekh pass had commenced in 1954 and has been going on for decades," he added. Jaiswal said the trade had been disrupted in recent years due to COVID-19 pandemic and other developments, and both sides have now agreed to resume it. "As regards territorial claims, our position remains that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Any unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable," he said. "India remains open to constructive interaction with Nepal on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.