Nepal PM Prachanda resigns after losing confidence vote, 19-months tenure ends

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was compelled to resign after losing a vote of confidence in parliament on Friday, ending his 19-month tenure. This vote of confidence became necessary after the CPN-UML, led by former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, withdrew its support for Prachanda's government. The withdrawal left Prachanda with limited choices: resign immediately or face a confidence vote within a month.

Prachanda opted for the latter and also utilized constitutional provisions to prevent Oli's return to power. He advocated for the application of Article 76(3) of Nepal's Constitution over Article 76(2) for selecting his successor. Article 76(2) allows for the election of a leader who can garner support from two or more parties and prove a majority within 30 days. In contrast, Article 76(3) mandates that the leader of the largest party be invited to form the government.