NEET-UG results: 4 students from Kota institute in top-10, 39 in top-100

Kota (Rajasthan): Four students of Allen Career Institute, a training centre for various competitive exams in Rajasthan's coaching hub of Kota, have secured top-10 ranks in NEET-UG 2025, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency on Saturday.

A total of 39 students from the institute have been ranked in the top-100 of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for admissions into medical colleges, Nitin Kukreja, CEO, Allen Career Institute, said.

Mrinal Jha of Allen Career Institute has bagged the all-India fourth rank, while Aashi Singh has secured the second position in the female toppers' list.

The two other students from the institute in the top-10 list are Keshav Mittal (7th), who studies in Allen's Ahmedabad branch, and Bhavya Chirag Jha (8th).

Allen has 19 students in the top-50 and 39 in the top-100, including 30 from the classroom programme, and nine from distance learning and online test series programmes, Kukreja said.

Another coaching institute in Kota, Motion Education, said seven of its students have been placed in the top-100 list.

More than 12.36 lakh candidates out of 22.09 lakh test takers qualified the exam. The number is down from last year's 13.15 lakh qualifying candidates. However, the number of test takers was also higher last year at over 23.33 lakh.

The NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for the MBSS course -- approximately 56,000 in government hospitals, and about 52,000 in private colleges.

Undergraduate courses in dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha also utilise NEET results for admissions.