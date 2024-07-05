NEET-UG re-test not needed, Centre tells SC due to lack of evidence

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that NEET-UG 2024 should not be re-conducted due to the lack of substantial evidence proving widespread irregularities. The government emphasized that canceling the exam would negatively impact the many candidates who took it honestly. The Union government has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities surrounding the exam. Concerns about the integrity of the NEET-UG, administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), have been raised due to allegations of paper leaks and other issues, leading to protests and political disputes.

On June 11, the Supreme Court, while considering a petition for a re-exam, expressed concerns about the sanctity of NEET-UG and asked for responses from the Centre and the NTA. Despite this, the court did not halt the counseling process for successful candidates. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is set to hear multiple petitions on July 8, seeking various forms of relief, including a re-test and a detailed investigation into the alleged malpractices. In a recent development, over 50 NEET-UG candidates from Gujarat have petitioned the Supreme Court, requesting an order to prevent the Centre and the NTA from canceling the exam. The petition, filed by Siddharth Komal Singla and others, argued that re-conducting NEET-UG would be unfair to diligent students and would violate their right to education under Article 14 of the Constitution.