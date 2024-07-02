NEET-UG: NTA releases retest result, revised rank list

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised rank list for the NEET-UG medical entrance exam on Monday, following a retest prompted by the awarding of grace marks to some candidates.



The retest, conducted on June 23 at seven centres as per a Supreme Court order, saw 48 per cent of the 1,563 candidates fail to appear. According to NTA officials, 813 candidates attended the retest, while the remaining candidates opted to retain their original scores without the grace marks.

Centre-wise attendance varied significantly. Chandigarh, with only two candidates, had zero attendance, whereas the Jhajjar centre, under scrutiny for irregularities, saw 287 out of 494 candidates (58 per cent) attend the retest. Allegations that grace marks inflated scores led to 67 students scoring a perfect 720, including six from a single centre in Haryana. This prompted the Supreme Court to cancel the grace marks and offer a retest.

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5 across 4,750 centres, saw approximately 24 lakh candidates participate. Although results were expected by June 14, they were announced early on June 4 due to the swift completion of answer sheet evaluations.

The unprecedented number of perfect scores, especially from the Haryana centre, raised suspicions of irregularities, including the impact of grace marks.

NEET-UG is the gateway for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions.

Amid allegations of irregularities and demands for a complete re-examination, the Centre has maintained that such incidents were localised and that the careers of numerous deserving candidates should not be jeopardised.