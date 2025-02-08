NEET-UG 2025 on May 4

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2025 will be conducted on May 4. The application process has begun and will conclude on March 7.

As India’s largest entrance exam, NEET-UG determines admissions to medical courses, including MBBS, Dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha. In 2024, over 24 lakh candidates appeared for the test, competing for approximately 1,08,000 MBBS seats—56,000 in government colleges and 52,000 in private institutions.

Despite discussions on shifting to an online format, the NTA has decided to continue the exam in pen-and-paper mode.This comes amid scrutiny over alleged irregularities in NEET and other exams. A high-level panel led by ex-ISRO Chief R Radhakrishnan has suggested multi-stage testing as a future alternative.

The CBI is currently investigating last year’s paper leak allegations, while the government works to ensure a transparent examination process.