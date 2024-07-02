NEET-PG exam to proceed this month, question paper to be finalized 2 hours prior

New Delhi: The NEET-PG exam, crucial for admission to postgraduate medical courses, is set to proceed later this month, as confirmed by sources on Tuesday afternoon following discussions between the Home Ministry and officials from the government's anti-cybercrime unit. It has been decided that the question paper will be finalized two hours prior to the exam.

Originally scheduled for June 23, the NEET-PG exam was postponed abruptly amid allegations of irregularities, including leaked papers, similar to issues that affected the UG exam earlier.

In response to public outcry, the government announced a comprehensive review of the NEET-PG processes managed by the National Board of Examinations, emphasizing student welfare.

The cancellation of the exam, which drew lakhs of aspiring medical professionals, triggered widespread protests, especially from candidates who had traveled long distances. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan promptly formed a committee to investigate the grievances.

Controversy surrounding NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, pivotal for professorial appointments and research fellowships, deepened after reports confirmed the sale of exam questions on the darknet, leading to the dismissal of NTA chief SK Singh.

The subsequent re-test for NET, nullified just two days after its initial administration, is now scheduled for July 25-27.

The NTA has faced mounting criticism from students, parents, and opposition parties, culminating in the recent occupation of its Delhi office by the NSUI, the Congress's student wing, accusing the BJP of jeopardizing the education system.

In addition to public outcry, the NTA faces a Supreme Court notice requiring a response by July 8.

Meanwhile, the CBI's investigation into the NEET-UG case has resulted in multiple arrests and nationwide raids, targeting coaching centers and educational institutions.

Recent actions include raids in Gujarat and the arrest of a school principal in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, alongside a local journalist. The CBI has initiated six FIRs across Bihar, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, hinting at a potential nationwide corruption network.

The NEET controversy has also sparked political debates, with the Congress-led INDIA bloc and other opposition parties criticizing the ruling BJP during parliamentary sessions. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have called for thorough discussions amidst the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address.

The controversy first surfaced last month when NEET results revealed an unusually high number of perfect scores, raising concerns about exam integrity. The NTA clarified that grace marks awarded to 1,563 students were within protocol, despite initial objections.