NEET-PG 2025 be conducted in one shift, orders SC

New Delhi: In a key order, the Supreme Court on Friday directed that the NEET-PG 2025 exam, scheduled for June 15, be conducted in a single shift, calling the two-shift format “arbitrary”. A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath said it was unacceptable that authorities couldn’t arrange secure centres nationwide. The court stressed that different question papers can’t ensure identical difficulty, impacting fairness. It asked the National Board of Examinations to ensure transparency and identify more centres. The bench added that the respondents may seek more time if needed, but must make sincere efforts to comply. Hearing continues on July 14.