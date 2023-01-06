NEET-PG 2023 to be conducted on March 5

NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 on March 5. Candidates will be able to apply for NEET PG 2023 on the official website – nbe.edu.in.

“National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the next NEET PG on 5th March 2023. Please refer to the information bulletin at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in for details pertaining to eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details,” read the official notification.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced draft regulations for the National Exist Test (NExT), which will eventually replace the NEET PG exam. A new board, Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will hold the entrance test.