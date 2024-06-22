NEET irregularities: TMCP, Congress hold protests

Kolkata: Youth Congress activists on Saturday protested before the Raj Bhavan here against alleged irregularities in medical entrance NEET and UGC-NET exam and demanded a high-level probe into it.

Around 100 YC activists marched from Bentick Street to the Raj Bhavan and demanded resignation of Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Members of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the students' wing of TMC also protested against alleged irregularities in medical entrance NEET and UGC-NET.

The TMCP activists assembled before Jaipuria College in north Kolkata and Asutosh College in the southern part of the city holding placards demanding the resignation of Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Congress and TMC youth activists had also held similar protests on the twin issues on Friday.