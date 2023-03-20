Need to deal strictly with elements trying to break morale of society: J-K Lieutenant Governor

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said there is a need to deal strictly with those elements who try to break the "morale of the society".



Speaking at the closing ceremony of 71st B.N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship at Bakshi stadium here, Sinha said there will be an economic revolution in Jammu and Kashmir in the days to come.

"So, everyone should understand that today the new successes we are achieving on the economic and business front, the responsibility of their security is on the shoulders of the police force.

"There is a need to deal strictly with those elements who try to break the morale of the society. We have achieved successes to a large extent. But, such actions should go on continuously against such elements," he said.

The LG said "we have to regularly work towards maintaining an atmosphere of stability, security, and economic development in our region".

"We have to closely watch whatever is happening around us and ensure our police force and other agencies are capable to fight the coming challenges," he added.

Referring to the groundbreaking ceremony for the first foreign direct investment in Jammu and Kashmir, a shopping mall and a multipurpose tower on the outskirts of Srinagar, Sinha said it was after a long time that the economic pendulum has shifted towards the Union Territory.

At a separate programme, the LG said the National Education Police (NEP)-2020 provides a roadmap to establish India as a knowledge economy, and it should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Sinha was chairing the 82nd Council Meeting of the University of Kashmir, at the Raj Bhawan here.

"NEP 2020 provides a roadmap to establish India as a knowledge economy. It should be implemented in letter and spirit and it is essential that through this transformation, our higher education institutions contribute to create prosperous society," said the Lt Governor, who is the Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.

He impressed on time-bound completion of various academic and research programmes and award of degrees to the students.

Sinha called for enhanced research activities by the university on local problems and issues. "Enhanced research activities will provide solutions to local problems and it will create comprehensive knowledge wealth that will be the key factor in all-round development".

Noting that many industries are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir, he said there is a need to put special focus on skill development and capacity building.

"The university should build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and start-ups and the government will provide all the required assistance," the Lt Governor said.

The University Council approved the proposal related to introduction of several new courses at the main and satellite campuses of the University to cater to the growing needs of the students.

These new courses include PG in Artificial Intelligence; Bachelor's course in Economics, BBA-LLB and Medical Lab Technology programmes at South Campus, Anantnag; Integrated BSc-MSc Botany at North Campus, Baramulla and Integrated UG-PG programme in Arabic at Kupwara Campus.

The Council resolved to run all courses strictly in accordance with the guidelines and rules of the relevant statutory/regulatory bodies such as the UGC, AICTE and MCI.

The University Council also held detailed deliberations on several academic, administrative and research-related matters aimed to bring further qualitative improvement in the higher education sector of Jammu Kashmir.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Nilofer Khan, informed the Council that the University of Kashmir is holding the Y20 event in May 2023 as part of the country's G20 Presidency, while all departments are presently holding programmes to spread the country's G20 message among the masses.

Speaking at a function after attending the Saras Aajeevika Mela at the iconic Dal Lake here, Sinha said the government aims for women-led development, and has taken several initiatives to help women entrepreneurs to scale up their business and providing opportunities to link with the global market.

The Lt Governor said the Saras Aajeevika Mela is providing an excellent platform for rural Self-help Groups and artisans to demonstrate their products, develop ties with buyers and learn about design, packaging and social media advertising.

"Self-help Groups are playing a vital role in the empowerment of women. We have taken several initiatives to help women entrepreneurs to scale up their business and providing opportunities to link with the global market," he said.

Around 6.27 lakh women associated with more than 78,000 SHGs in J&K have transformed the rural economy, creating jobs and some have also shown the potential to become bigger enterprises, he added.

The Lt Governor called upon the women entrepreneurs and members of SHGs to lead the socio-economic change taking place in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor highlighted the flagship programmes and schemes of the government making a greater impact on the lives of women in the Union Territory.

"Our aim is women-led development. It is being ensured that the women entrepreneurs in urban, rural and remote areas get all the financial assistance and necessary handholding in packaging, branding, licensing, skilling and marketing," he said.

Earlier, the Lt Governor inspected various stalls displaying unique products, traditional cuisines from J&K and across the country and also interacted with the artisans, women entrepreneurs and members of Self-Help Groups.