Nearly 61% turnout recorded in phase 2

New Delhi: The second phase of Lok Sabha elections, spanning 88 constituencies across 13 states, witnessed a preliminary voter turnout of nearly 61 per cent. Amidst minor issues with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and isolated incidents of alleged bogus voting, the electoral process was largely peaceful. In certain villages within Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Rajasthan’s Banswara, and Maharashtra’s Parbhani, local issues initially led to a boycott of the polls, but authorities were able to convince the residents to exercise their voting rights.



The EC said polling is now complete in 14 states and Union Territories.

The second stage of the seven-phase election began at 7 am and wrapped up at 6 pm, with some states experiencing intense heat. This follows the first phase, which was held on April 19, covering 102 seats in 21 states and Union Territories.

The Election Commission (EC) reported that the elections proceeded peacefully. The voter turnout stood at 60.96 per cent at 7 pm, with expectations that this figure would increase once all polling station reports were tallied. The EC also noted that voters present at polling stations at the close of the polling hour were permitted to vote.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Modi, is vying for a stronger majority in what would be a third consecutive term, while the Opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to recover from previous electoral defeats in 2014 and 2019.

Election Commission data indicated that Tripura had the highest voter turnout at 78.63 per cent, followed by Manipur at 77.18 per cent. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra recorded lower turnouts of 53.71 per cent and 53.84 per cent, respectively.

The elections included all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Notable candidates in this phase were Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil. BJP’s Hema Malini, Om Birla, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are contesting for their third consecutive wins in their respective constituencies.

Prime Minister Modi called for a high voter turnout early in the day, emphasising its importance for democracy. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi also made heartfelt appeals for people to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Post-polling, Modi expressed his gratitude to the voters and noted the strong support for the NDA, suggesting that it would lead to disappointment for the opposition. He highlighted the role of youth and women voters in bolstering the NDA’s support.

In Kerala, the voter turnout was 65.23 percent. The election process, conducted under stringent security measures, was mostly incident-free, barring a few instances of bogus voting and EVM malfunctions that caused delays in some booths.

However, three individuals in Kerala passed away after casting their votes, and a polling agent died at a booth in Kozhikode.

The Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency saw a turnout of 78.63 per cent. Election officials promptly addressed a few complaints from certain booths.

In Chhattisgarh, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force on election duty allegedly took his own life. Additionally, a polling booth in Balod district was adorned like a wedding ‘mandap’, complete with traditional wedding rituals, where several newlyweds cast their votes in their wedding attire.

The EC reported that for the first time in a Lok Sabha election, residents from 46 villages in Bastar and Kanker were able to vote in polling booths set up in their own villages.

Madhya Pradesh saw a turnout of 55.77 per cent, while Assam had 70.68 per cent of its 77,26,668 voters participate in this phase.

In Manipur, under heightened security, the turnout was a notable 77.18 per cent. There were reports of intimidation by suspected militants and altercations between political party supporters, leading to the damage of an EVM at a polling station.

Karnataka’s overall voting percentage was 64.85 per cent. Legal actions were taken against two BJP leaders for alleged electoral violations.

In Bangalore, eateries offered free or discounted food to voters, and a private hospital helped 41 inpatients vote with the assistance of the city’s civic body. Green corridors were established for ambulances to facilitate smooth voting.

In Maharashtra, a voter turnout of 53.84 per cent was recorded across eight constituencies, while Rajasthan saw a turnout of 62.46 per cent. There were reports of confrontations during polling in the Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

The by-election for the Bagidora assembly constituency in Banswara district also took place, recording a 73.25 per cent voter turnout.

In Uttar Pradesh, the turnout was 53.71 per cent, with senior citizens actively participating in the early hours of voting. Some local associations provided electric vehicles to transport voters to and from polling booths.

The voter turnout was 54.91 per cent in Bihar, 71.84 per cent in West Bengal, and 71.21 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first major electoral event in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 and its bifurcation into Union Territories.

The Election Commission registered nearly 300 complaints in West Bengal, primarily concerning EVM malfunctions.

With the completion of Friday’s phase, voting has concluded in Kerala, Rajasthan, and Tripura. The first phase on April 19 saw the completion of polling in all seats of several states and Union Territories.

The third phase of elections for 94 seats across 12 states and Union Territories is scheduled for May 7, with the counting of votes set for June 4.