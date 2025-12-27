Nearly 2.89 crore names to be deleted from UP voter list after SIR

Lucknow: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh has concluded, resulting in the deletion of nearly 2.89 crore names from the voter list, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the state had 15.44 crore registered voters before the revision. With the completion of submission and digitisation of enumeration forms under the first phase on December 26, the voter count has declined sharply. The draft electoral roll, along with the final figures, will be published on December 31.

Official sources attributed the deletions primarily to migration and verification issues. Around 1.26 crore voters were found to have permanently moved out of the state, while 45.95 lakh were identified as deceased. Another 23.32 lakh names were removed due to duplication, 84.20 lakh voters were marked untraceable, and 9.37 lakh voters failed to submit their enumeration forms.

Officials said the extension of the SIR timeline led to the addition of nearly two lakh voters during the exercise.

The Uttar Pradesh Election Commission had sought an extension of the SIR schedule from the Election Commission of India, a move supported by the BJP. However, the deadline was not extended for a third time. Under the first phase, December 4 was the original last date for submitting enumeration forms. It was first extended by seven days and later by another 14 days, with December 26 as the final deadline.

The Election Commission had earlier projected that the revision could lead to a reduction of two to two and a half crore voters. Data released during the exercise had already indicated large-scale deletions, broadly in line with the final outcome.

With the final figures to be released shortly, officials said attention will turn to assessing changes in voter numbers across urban and rural areas.

The work of mapping the 2003 electoral roll with the present electoral roll has also been completed. About 91 per cent of the names included in the current electoral roll have been matched with the 2003 voter list. Such voters have been matched through their own names, or through the names of their parents, grandparents, or maternal grandparents. Now, notices will be sent by the Election Commission to only nine per cent of the voters. Notices will be delivered to the homes of around 1.11 crore people, who will be required to submit documents to the Commission as proof of their identity as voters.

Rinwa said the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 31, 2025, and claims and objections can be filed between December 31, 2025 and January 30, 2026. The notice stage, disposal of claims and objections, and decisions on enumeration forms will take place from December 31, 2025 to February 21, 2026. The final electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be published on February 28, 2026.