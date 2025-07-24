Nearly 27,000 people died in NH road accidents in first half of 2025

New Delhi: A total of 26,770 people lost their lives in road accidents on National Highways during the first six months of 2025, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, the Road Transport and Highways Minister stated that 52,609 fatal accidents occurred on National Highways in 2024 alone. Providing details on safety measures, Gadkari stated that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) across key expressways and high-density corridors, such as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

“ATMS includes electronic enforcement tools that assist in early detection of incidents and enhance highway surveillance, which improves on-ground emergency response,” he stated.

He also noted that installation of ATMS is now generally included in new projects on high-speed corridors. “In some significant completed stretches, ATMS is being deployed as a separate initiative,” the minister added.

In response to another question, Gadkari said road safety audits had been conducted over 1.12 lakh kilometres of National Highways in the last three years to identify and mitigate risk-prone areas.