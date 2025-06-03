NDRF team evacuates 34 people from landslide hit Chhaten by helicopters

Gangtok: Thirty-four people were evacuated from landslide hit Chhaten in North Sikkim on Tuesday, officials said. Two MI-17 V5 helicopters completed the evacuation mission landing safely at Pakyong Airport near here with 34 people on board, officials said. Among those rescued were injured army personnel currently undergoing medical treatment, their family members and tourists stranded in the area, they added.

Earlier, a team of 23 NDRF personnel were rushed to Chhaten in North Sikkim from here on helicopter on Tuesday for rescue and search operations for six soldiers missing after a landslide hit an army camp, officials said. Three army personnel were killed and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten. The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area. "... A catastrophic landslide occurred following intense and continuous rainfall in the region causing the death of three combatants, identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada," an official statement said. Bodies of the personnel have been recovered, while four other soldiers were rescued with minor injuries, the official said in a statement. The NDRF team will aid in evacuation, rescue and the establishment of temporary communication lines. The authorities have issued directives to explore alternate foot-access routes and assess the feasibility of helipad operations, depending on prevailing weather conditions.